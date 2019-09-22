July 4, 1929 September 18, 2019 Richard Milton (Dick) Newton Sr., M.D., 90, of Roanoke, Va., claimed his eternal reward on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born in Narrows, Va., on July 4, 1929. Dr. Newton was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Maury Claiborne Newton; and a brother, Dr. Maury Claiborne Newton Jr. He is survived by Jane S. Newton, who has been his loving and committed wife for 69 years; and four children, Richard M. Newton Jr., John C. Newton and his wife, Kitty, Sarah Jane Newton, and Martha Elizabeth Spencer and husband, Kevin. Dr. Newton is also survived by seven grandchildren, Christopher Newton, Brock Newton, Nancy Lee Nguyen, Mary Kathryn Newton, Robert Andrews, Edward Spencer, and John Spencer; as well as five great-grandchildren. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for 37 years. Dr. Newton served in several leadership roles during his membership, including serving as a deacon and chairman of the property committee. He was also a congregational pianist, blessing many with his God-given talent. Dr. Newton practiced medicine in internal medicine and cardiology for 60 years, until the age of 85 when he retired to care for his loving wife. He earned his undergraduate degree from Wake Forest and medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia. Dr. Newton completed his internship, residency, and served as chief resident in internal medicine at the University of Wisconsin Hospital. He also completed his fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the University of Virginia Hospital, and was a diplomat for the American Board of Internal Medicine. While in the United States Army, Dr. Newton served as the chief of medical services for the U.S. Army Hospital; assistant director for the outpatient Womack Army Hospital; and head of XVIII Airborne Corps Dispensary and 82nd Airborne Division. Dr. Newton's professional appointments included clinical associate professor of medicine, UVA School of Medicine; staff physician, Carilion Community and Roanoke Memorial Hospitals; and director of the coronary care unit, Lewis Gale Hospital. He also established the coronary care units at both Lewis Gale and Community Hospitals. Dr. Newton was a visiting lecturer at the University of Virginia School of Medicine; chairman of the critical care committee at Community Hospital; and helped established the echocardiography department at Community Hospital. He served as president of the Roanoke Academy of Medicine and served on the Virginia Board of Medicine. Dr. Newton was a Fellow in the American College of Cardiology, American College of Physicians, American College of Chest Physicians, and the International College of Angiology. He was also a member of Roanoke Academy of Medicine; American Medical Association; Medical Society of Virginia; Southern Medical Association; and American Heart Association, including president of its Roanoke Chapter. Other memberships include the Southwestern Virginia Medical Society and the Christian Medical and Dental Society. Dr. Newton also served as director of cardiac emergency technician training; a medical consultant to the emergency medical services council of Southwestern Va.; medical volunteer of Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore, India; and participated in five mission trips to England. Dr. Newton's educational responsibilities at Roanoke Memorial included inpatient and outpatient teaching of the house staff. He also held several teaching and lecturer positions at Carilion Community Hospital including medical students in cardiology, school of nursing, the medical residency program, and the advanced cardiac life support program. Dr. Newton also taught the first cardiac emergency medical technician program at Virginia Western Community College. Aside from medicine, he was a member of the Roanoke City Republican Committee. John and Kitty Newton would like to thank the following people for their love, care, and support that they so faithfully gave to Dr. Newton: Robin Roop, Shari Beehler, Tonya McGuire, and Vicki Jones. They would also like to thank Sandy Jefferson, who stood by him for 16 years as his nurse. They are eternally grateful. A Memorial Service was conducted at First Baptist Church on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at noon, in Faith Chapel. Prior to the service, the family received friends from 10:30 a.m. until noon in Faith Chapel. Immediately following the service, a graveside service was held at Sherwood Memorial Park, Main Street, Salem, Va. While flowers are appreciated, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund or Television Ministry. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke man was last real son of a Confederate veteran
-
Virginia Tech hires former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill as special assistant to the head coach
-
Montgomery County courthouse employee charged with firearm possession offense
-
Virginia Tech hoodie with designed bullet holes pulled; school and others react
-
Roanoke attorney, former substitute judge guilty of assaulting dancer at strip club
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Don't miss your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience The Velveteen Rabbit!
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.