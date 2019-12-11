December 9, 2019 Kirby Jay Newton, age 57, of Boones Mill, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, December 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Jenny Newton; his sons, Troy and Travis Newton, and Nate and Dylan Mullins; his mother and father, Barney and Sherry Newton; brother, Monty Newton of Ohio; his six grandchildren and many special friends. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. at Boones Mill Baptist Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with Pastor Bob Greene officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 until 11 a.m. before the service at the church. The family would especially like to thank Carilion Hospice of Franklin County for everything. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made in Kirby's name to Boones Mill Baptist church, P.O. Box 230, Boones Mill, VA 24065. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount.

