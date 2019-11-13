November 8, 2019 Nancy Elaine Newman, 70, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, November 8, 2019. She is survived by her loving brother-in-law, Jack Smith; and very special friend, Darla Anderson. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment to follow at Fair View Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

