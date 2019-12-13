December 11, 2019 Kirk Lynwood Newman, 60, of Roanoke, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He is survived by a wonderful mother, Tootie Newman; loving son, Jonathan Newman; best fur friend, Riley; and many cousins and relatives. A Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

