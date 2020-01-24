Newman Jerry August 26, 1938 January 20, 2020 Jerry Newman, 81, born in Roanoke, Va. on August 26, 1938, passed away in Rancho Mirage, Calif. on January 20, 2020. He graduated from Jefferson Senior High School and went on to receive Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in International Economics from the George Washington University. Upon graduation, Mr. Newman went to work for the US Treasury Department in Washington DC. He spent his entire career with the US Treasury in various capacities before retiring in January 1994. He served as Assistant Treasury Attaché in the US Embassy in Rome and later as Treasury Attaché and Financial Counselor at the US Embassy in London. In Washington, he served a Director of numerous offices including the Office of International Banking and Portfolio Investment, the Office of Developing Nations, the Office of East-West Relations and the Office of Financial Services Negotiations. In the latter capacity, he negotiated a number of international agreements, among them the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) agreement, the $2 billion Polish Stabilization agreement between that country and the US, the EU and several Middle Eastern countries and the financial services agreement as part of the global GATT agreement. Among the awards he received were the Howard Worthington award for excellence in international economic policy from Treasury Secretary William Simon, the Albert Gallatin award from Treasury Secretary Lloyd Bentsen and the Meritorious Executive award from President George H. W. Bush. After retiring, Mr. Newman moved to Palm Springs, Calif. He entered the Certified Financial Planners program which he successfully completed and received his certificate. Using that education, he helped senior citizens manage their financial affairs on a pro bono basis for many years. Since moving to Palm Springs, Mr. Newman was Treasurer and President of the Board of the Homeowners Association of the condominium community where he resided. He lived in Palm Springs until his death. His passions included global travel, the fine arts, preparation of foods from around the world, and philanthropic causes, especially the fight to deal with hunger in the U.S. He is survived by his sister, Frances; and numerous cousins. Mr. Newman will be buried at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Beth Israel Cemetery in Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
Newman, Jerry
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Newman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.