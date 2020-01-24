Weather Alert

...PERIOD OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN FRIDAY MORNING... .LOW PRESSURE TRACKING ACROSS THE OHIO VALLEY INTO THE GREAT LAKES WILL SPREAD RAIN ACROSS THE MID ATLANTIC REGION BEGINNING LATE TONIGHT OR EARLY FRIDAY, CONTINUING INTO FRIDAY NIGHT. THE PRECIPITATION MAY BEGIN AS FREEZING RAIN, AND PERHAPS EVEN BRIEFLY AS SNOW OR SLEET NEAR THE INTERSTATE 64 CORRIDOR, BEFORE CHANGING TO ALL RAIN DURING THE MID TO LATE MORNING. THE THREAT FOR FREEZING RAIN WILL LINGER THE LONGEST NEAR THE INTERSTATE 64 CORRIDOR AND THE SOUTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY. MOST ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE ONLY EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO A TRACE, WITH PERHAPS A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH OF ICE IN THE GREENBRIER AND SHENANDOAH VALLEYS. WITH TEMPERATURES HOVERING NEAR 32F, ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PRIMARILY BE CONFINED TO ELEVATED OBJECTS SUCH AS TREES, POWER LINES, AND DECKS, AS WELL AS SOME UNTREATED BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN, BRIEFLY MIXED WITH SLEET AND SNOW EARLY, CHANGING TO RAIN BY MIDDAY. ONLY TRACE AMOUNTS OF SNOW AND ICE EXPECTED. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF 0.01 TO 0.05 INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AS WELL AS SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...SOME BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, AND MAINLY SECONDARY UNTREATED ROADS COULD BECOME SLIPPERY AND HAZARDOUS EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS WILL BE SLICK. USE CAUTION AND PLAN ON EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION IN THE MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&