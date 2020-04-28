April 26, 2020 Rosalie Ray Watkins Newcomb, 81, of Buchanan, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Alberta Watkins; husband, James Robert "Pete" Newcomb; son, James Ray "Booger" Newcomb; and grandparents who raised her, Ava "Granny" and Harvey Higgins. She is survived by her children, Betty (Larry) Newcomb, Angela Newcomb, Deborah Newcomb, Kenneth Newcomb, Allen (Missy) Newcomb, all of Buchanan; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Susie and Edna. A private family graveside will be held at Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

