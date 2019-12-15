December 11, 2019 Kenneth Eugene (Gene) Newburn, 71, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted at noon on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

