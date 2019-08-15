NETTERS Carolyn Jean August 8, 2019 Carolyn Jean Netters, 69, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call on Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019 for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

