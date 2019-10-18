NESTER, Katherine Jones June 3, 1928 - October 15, 2019 Katherine Jones Nester, 91 of Floyd, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born June 3, 1928 in Floyd County, Va., the daughter of Flemon and Fannie Jones. She was the youngest of six children. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Paul Jones, Anne Murphy, Ruth Johnson, Silas Ward Jones, and Roberteen Slusher; her son, David Nester; and her son-in-law, Jeff Alred. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, Hugh Bishop Nester; her son, Gary (Jackie) Nester; her daughter, Kathy Alred; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Nester; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Katherine's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She also loved her church family and was an active volunteer in her community. Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Slusher Jones Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to Noon prior to the service at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held Sunday Afternoon, November 17, 2019 in Richmond at Providence UMC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Falling Branch UMC at 1260 Floyd Highway South, Floyd, Va. 24091. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
