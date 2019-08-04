NESTER Cova Arlene August 1, 2019 Cova Arlene Nester, 93, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mrs. Nester was born to the late Robert Ennis and Ruth Nester Goad. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Nester; son, Ronnie Nester; granddaughter, Jennifer Carr; brothers, Early Goad, Melvin Goad, and Moir Goad; and sisters, Omie Baker and Ninevah Floyd. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Jeanette and Roger Lindsey and Phyllis and Alan Cox; granddaughter, Tracy Nester; grandsons and spouses, Randy and Cathy Lindsey and Kevin and Judie Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Lindsey, Austin Lindsey, Connor Lindsey, Cameron Lindsey, and Adam Lindsey. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11 a.m. with Allen Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Nester Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

