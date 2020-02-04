February 1, 2020 Andrew Nester, age 87, was born in 1932 in Floyd, Virginia to Cullen and Racheal Nester and passed away from a long illness on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was the second of three children born to Cullen and Racheal. He is survived by his wife, Mary Nester; his younger brother, the Rev. Curtis Nester; his children, Melinda McIlroy, Melanie Lynass, and Mark Nester; Mary's children, Eldon Spangler and Ann Reynolds; his grandchildren, Morganne, Logan, Maura, Nicole, Mason, Todd, Max, Sam, and Jake; along with six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his older sister, Charlotte. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, and again from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in the sanctuary at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren in Floyd, Va. Services for Andy will commence at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, immediately after the final viewing. Few men can walk as Christians like Andy did. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
