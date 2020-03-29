February 5, 1945 March 15, 2020 James Terrence Nelson, 75, of Gretna, Va., unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Nelson. He was born on February 5, 1945, in Cumberland, Md. He spent over 40 years working as a Transportation Engineer in the Richmond, Va. area. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Anita Rhodes; a brother, John Nelson; his daughters, Michele Barnes of Maine, and Julie Passman of North Carolina; and his son, Brian Nelson of Midlothian, Va., and spouses, Greg Barnes, Phil Passman and Denise Nelson. He was a loving grandfather to seven grandchildren, Hunter and Eli Barnes, Zoe, Ian, and Emmy Passman, Marcus and Trevor Nelson; and an uncle to six nieces and nephews. He will be missed dearly for his sense of humor, honesty, integrity and his patriotism having served in the United States Army. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

