June 23, 2020 Henry "Mickey" Clay Nelson, III, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Farmville, Va., Mickey grew up in Victoria, Va. and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). Mickey's lifelong career as an interior designer was in Roanoke, Va. at Bowles Nelson Powers Inc. from 1969 to 2020. Mickey and his wife have had an antique store in downtown Roanoke for the last 10 years. He had an overwhelming passion for music, was a celebrated singer-songwriter and loved nothing more than sharing his music. Mickey was a selfless husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend who devoted his life to making this world beautiful through his work, his music and his unwavering belief in and loyalty to those around him, especially his family. His source of pride and true joy were his grandchildren. Mickey was a force of nature, a true gentleman, mentor and teacher. He was a talented musician who inspired the songwriting community, mentoring and supporting countless artists pursuing their craft not only in music but design as well. His musical gifts and interior design legacy are woven into the fabric of the community and his passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew him. Mickey, we see you everywhere, you will always be with us. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay Nelson Jr. and Willie Elizabeth Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this August. He is also survived by children, Hunter Dominick of Whitefish, Montana, Clay Nelson and wife, Heather of Whitefish, Montana, and Taylor Nelson and wife, Eli of Asheville, N.C. He was a proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Gardner and Ashby Dominick, Sasha and Cameron Nelson and Sophia Nelson. He is also survived by siblings, Arthur Nelson, Bonnie Nelson and Spring Cho Poff; and nieces, Elizabeth Feliz, Allison Money, Kathryn Storck, Jessie Nelson; and other special nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution made in Mickey's memory to the Jefferson Center Music Lab (Note: In Memoriam Restricted to Music Lab) or to the 3rd Street Coffeehouse.
Most Popular
-
Virginia prepares for next phase of reopening, as Myrtle Beach travelers bring COVID-19 back to Roanoke region
-
Real estate agent hospitalized after attack during open house
-
Got these brands in your closet? You've hit a resale goldmine
-
Roanoke County Public Schools unveils plan for daily, staggered in-person classes based on grade level
-
Roanoke Circuit Court Judge Weckstein, "an active, scholarly legal mind," dies at 71
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(1) entry
💔
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.