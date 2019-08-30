NELSON Diane Rondeau August 27, 2019 Nelson, Diane Rondeau, 74, of Bedford, Va., Passed away in her home on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rene and Irene Rondeau and brother, Jerry Rondeau. Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Roger L. Nelson; daughter, Eva Marie Paxton; son-in-law, Robert Anthony Paxton; son, Gregory A. Nelson; daughter-in-law, Kathy Nelson. Several brother-in-Laws; sister-in-Laws; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebration of Diane's aka Maw Maw's life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Glenwood Center in Huddleston Va., Sunday, September 1, 2019. The couples favorite "The Backroad Band" will be playing in her honor.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.