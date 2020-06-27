October 21, 1931 June 24, 2020 Dorothy Irene Greene Nelms, 88, of Bedford went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Silas Roy Nelms. Dorothy was born on October 21, 1931, to the late Harry Greene Sr. and Erma Belle Harris Greene. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Greene Hughes, Lucy Greene; brothers, Harry Greene Jr. and Peyton Greene; and children, Roye Eugene Nelms and Roberta Christine Nelms. Dorothy was a long-time member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she was the Mother of the Church and head of the Deaconess Board. In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed cleaning, spending time with her dogs, Pepper and Sugar and watching TV especially Steve Harvey. Dorothy is survived by her children, Patricia Nelms Cunningham, Alfred Nelms and wife, Linda, Brenda Nelms, and Charles Nelms; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A funeral service will be held at Tharp Funeral Chapel, Bedford on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Waddell Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
