February 16, 2020 Dixie Lee Harris Whitlock Neighbours, 81, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Nora Harris; stepmother, Maude Harris; husband, Carol Neighbours; grandson, Corey Lee Newman; and brothers, Mack Harris and Joe Harris. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Roy and Ina Whitlock and Dennis and Karen Whitlock; daughters and son-in-law, Gladys Whitlock and Louise and Kenny Newman; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Margaret Harris and Judy Sweeney (Barry); stepsister, Shirley Oliver (David); and her extended Neighbours family. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 5221 Valleypark Dr #2, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

