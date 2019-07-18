NEIGHBORS, Clifton L. March 26, 1936 - July 16, 2019 Clifton L. Neighbors of Roanoke, Va., peacefully stepped into Heaven to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Joyce West Neighbors; parents, Frank and Evelyn "Francis" Neighbors; and sister and brother-in-law, Lilly and Alfred Lynch. Cliff is survived by daughter, Karen Beckner and her husband, Michael (Pete) Beckner; son, Timothy Lee Neighbors and wife, Melinda (Tilda); daughter, Cyndi Williams and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Kelly Beckner, Kacey McCreary and husband, Jonathan, Amanda Hudson and husband, Timothy, and Rachel Williams; great-grandchild, Sadie Jo Hudson; brother, Jimmy Neighbors and wife, Rose; sister, Joyce Ann Cobb and husband, Danny; and special friend, Shelby Adams. Cliff loved Bluegrass music and his happiest hours were spent playing the banjo and singing with family and friends. In his later years when he was unable to play, he still loved going to the Salem Senior Citizen Center to spend time with his friends and listen to their music. There have been many family "jam sessions" and we know he is enjoying playing his banjo and singing with the saints in Heaven now. He also loved the outdoors and he spent many hours hunting and fishing with his "boys" and his brother. But most of all Cliff loved his family and we will all miss him greatly--Until we meet again, PaPa! The family would like to extend a very heartfelt THANK YOU to the staff at Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care of "PaPa." A Graveside Service for the family will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Neighbors-Wade Cemetery with Pastor Todd Reed officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Poages Mill Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

