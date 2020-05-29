May 26, 2020 Mark Neese of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A public viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. All services will be held at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Ave., Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Service information

Jun 1
First Visitation
Monday, June 1, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA 24018
Jun 2
Service
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
11:00AM
Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
318 W. Church Ave SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
