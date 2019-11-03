October 29, 2019 Kathleen Muth (Kitty) Nease, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., to Rinard Anton Muth and Jennie Agnes Muth and was the youngest of eight children. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gifford S. (Pete) Nease; granddaughter, Anna Grace Parker; five brothers; and one sister. She was very active in the League of Roanoke Artists and participated in the Sidewalk Art Show. Kitty is survived by her sister, Barbara Muth McCrea of Miami, Fla.; children, Penny (Bill) Johnson, Brian (Terri) Nease, Sam (Marti) Nease, Dan (Rhonda) Nease, and Jennie (Brian) Parker; and grandchildren, Rachel and Charlotte Johnson, Hayden Nease, Ben Nease, Charlie Parker and Abigail Parker. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

