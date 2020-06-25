October 20, 1953 June 20, 2020 Edythe "Edie" Naughton, 66, was born on October 20, 1953, in Philadelphia, Pa. and passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Roanoke, Va. She is survived by her three children, Kate (Tim), Luke (Stacy), and Rachael (Mike). The daughter of Gil and Kate DeGroote, she was the eldest of eight children, Bill, Lorrie, Kathy, Mary, Jeannie, John and Carolyn. Inspired by her many whimsical tales, the tradition of love, family, and storytelling lives on in her five grandchildren, Madalyn, Michael, Emily, Ava, and Ella. Often the stories included songs, a favorite being "Grandma's Feather Bed." Clapping hands and dancing in the front room was common in Edie's home. She was known for creating worlds and characters that could never be forgotten. Sprinkling salt on blue bird tails, warning of sneezing cows, and finding fairies around every corner, Edie created a magical world for her children and grandchildren. Long summer days were filled with laughter and fun as everyone around her joined in her activities, projects, and wide-ranging conversations. Edie was a true artist. Much of her creativity came from her family trips to the beach where she would gather inspiration for her nature-filled paintings. Edie had a special way of bringing a smile and laughter to all around her. She was a stranger to no one; everyone had a spot at her kitchen table for a hot cup of tea, a homemade treat and a shoulder to lean on. With a heart as big as hers, it is no surprise that Edie became a nurse and for over 30 years, healed and inspired others through education and a genuine interest in her community to include her role at the Morningside Urban Farm. Edie, our favorite bluebird, brought happiness to everyone she met and will always be remembered for her patience, kindness, and strength. Her outlook on life will be a reminder to her children and grandchildren to always follow their dreams. Like the ripple of a coin thrown in a wishing well, Edie's compassion and wisdom will continue to affect countless lives and will be passed down for generations to come. Due to current restrictions based on Covid-19 funeral services will be by invitation only. The service will be live streamed at the following links for those who cannot attend in person, https://youtu.be/jqbBqT_iCBk and https://www.youtube.com/secondpresbyterianchurchroanoke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Edie's honor to either the Carilion Foundation for the Morningside Urban Farm at CarilionFoundation.org or by mailing your gift to Carilion Clinic Foundation, PO Box 12187, Roanoke VA 24023 or to Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke.
