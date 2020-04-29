April 26, 2020 Mary Inez Napper, 91, of Roanoke passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Napper Sr., and four children. She was a devoted member of Pilgrim Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess. Survivors include her children, Deborah Napper, Darlene Hatten and Bobby Napper; special friend, Preston Brown; a host of grand, great-grands and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A private celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

