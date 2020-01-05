December 30, 2019 Samuel "Booty" Lee Nance, 54, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Nance, Samuel Lee
