MYERS Valla Ree Lawson April 8, 1939 October 26, 2019 Mrs. Valla Ree Lawson Myers, 80, of Daleville, Va., passed away at The Glebe Retirement Community, where she made her home the last 14 years, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born on April 8, 1939, in Blackwater, Va., to Carson Vinzet and Sarah Venus Wallen Lawson. Graduated Blackwater High School,1956, Class Salutatorian. Graduated 1959 Radford College with major in Elementary Education. Married Alvin Lee Myers in 1959 and taught in the public schools of Montgomery County, Va., prior to the birth of her son. While living in Newport News, she tirelessly organized many Boy Scout events, taught Sunday School, and raised her son and several other "sons" she and Al nurtured and mentored. They opened their home to all and loved the constant activity and laughter. Becoming a grandmother was one of the joys of Valla's life. She never missed an event or opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments, and was a model grandma, loving her granddaughters completely and unconditionally. After Al's passing (2005) she made her home at The Glebe. Valla was one of their earliest residents; she was known for her engaging personality, being the consummate hostess, and her kindnesses to residents and staff. Like her mom, she loved a "beautiful blue sky day". She was preceded in death by husband of 46 years, Alvin Lee Myers. Surviving are her son, Michael D. Myers, and his wife, Susan, Greenwood, Va.; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn E. Myers of Chicago, Ill., and Kristen E. Myers of Crozet, Va.; two sisters, Ella Ree Lawson Jordan, and her husband, Dick, of Troutville, Va., and Brenda Joyce Lawson Mays, and her husband, Jim, of Kingsport, Tenn.; niece Karen Dean, and her husband, Tony, of Kingsport, Tenn.; two nephews, Chris Jordan, and his wife, Darlene, of Angier, N.C.,; Tony Mays, and his wife Brittany, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and special friend Dan Janosko, of Daleville, Va. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home in Daleville, Va.; the family will receive friends following the service and again on Wednesday, October 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News, Va. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, October 31, at 11:30 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Father Robert Cole will be officiating at both services. Memorial contributions may be made to The Glebe Benevolence Fund, 200 The Glebe Blvd, Daleville, Va. 24083 Online condolences may be made to Valla's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
