MYERS Tina L. July 31, 2019 Tina L. Myers, 57, of Hardy, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Tina was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Myers; and her mother, Joyce Bubnick. Surviving is her daughter, Alexandra Myers; father, Felix Bubnick; brothers and sisters, Wayne Bubnick, Treasa Smith, Sharon Lundy, Kerry Bubnick and Tanya Bubnick; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 from Conner Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at Conner Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 220 N. @ Wirtz Rd., Rocky Mount, Va. (540)334-5151. www.connerbowman.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.