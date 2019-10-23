MYERS Roberta Petty October 20, 2019 Roberta Petty Myers, 75, of Buchanan, Va., passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Antha Tolley; a husband, Donald W. Petty; sister, Margie Barley; and brother, Roger Petty. She is survived by her husband, Curtis Myers; children and spouses, Barbara and Smiley Dudley; Connie and Don Skibinski; Paul and Joyce Petty; and Donnie and Sheila Petty; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; in-laws, Buck and Cathy Myers; Doodle and Louise Myers; Rita and Jim Barnett; and Corine Litchard. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Marina Gopadze officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. 540-254-3000 Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

