MYERS Patricia Gates September 20, 1931 July 18, 2019 Patricia Gates (Pat) Myers passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Charlottesville, Va. Pat was the youngest of six children born to James Monroe and Ella Hall Gates. Born in Keenan, West Virginia on September 20, 1931 she moved to what became her hometown of Roanoke, Va. at an early age. She was a graduate of William Fleming High School and attended Elon College in North Carolina where she was a cheerleader. After college she went to work for Westinghouse Electric Corp. until she married Robert E. "Bob" Myers in 1955. In her words, "she retired from work outside of the home to work in the home". Pat and Bob built a wonderful life together until his death in 2004. Together they raised three children, Bobby, Jim and Luella. Pat loved life. She squeezed all that she could from her time on earth making friends wherever she went. She was an avid bridge and tennis player and 'tried hard to play the game of golf". She was a member of Hidden Valley Country Club where she enjoyed her dear friends. She spent a lifetime of providing love and care to her family and friends and always enjoyed being with them especially if there was dancing involved. She was affectionally known and would answer to any of the following names; Nanny, Nonny, Nana and most recently, Sunshine. A couple of the most defining moments in her life were the care she gave to Bob in the last years of his life when Parkinson's Disease began to take its toll, and the grace and strength she showed when she tragically lost her daughter, Luella. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Myers; daughter, Luella Myers Banks; brothers, Fred, Jimmy, and Roscoe Gates and sister, Estelle Cherry. Surviving are her sons, Robert H. "Bobby" (Rosanna) Myers, and James E. "Jim" (Karen) Myers; grandchildren, Caroline (Martin) Winters, McDowell (Ellie) Myers, Livingston Myers, Aynsley (Joe) Sowers, Graham (Sydni) Myers, Nicholas (Whitney) Myers, Brittany (Brad) Meadows; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Sowers, Luke Winters, Davis Winters, Abby Sowers, Vesper Myers, Ella Meadows, Maylee Meadows, Marcus Myers; brother, William E. "Bill" Gates; and many beloved special nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express gratitude to Fran, Robert and the entire medical team at Westminster Canterbury in Charlottesville. A celebration of Pat's life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 in Faith Chapel of First Baptist Church (where she was a proud member) with the Rev. Wayne Gadman and the Rev. Darryl Crim officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road, 540-366-0707.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.