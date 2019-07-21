MYERS Patricia Gates September 20, 1931 July 18, 2019 Patricia Gates (Pat) Myers passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Charlottesville, Va. Pat was the youngest of six children born to James Monroe and Ella Hall Gates. Born in Keenan, West Virginia on September 20, 1931 she moved to what became her hometown of Roanoke, Va. at an early age. She was a graduate of William Fleming High School and attended Elon College in North Carolina where she was a cheerleader. After college she went to work for Westinghouse Electric Corp. until she married Robert E. "Bob" Myers in 1955. In her words, "she retired from work outside of the home to work in the home". Pat and Bob built a wonderful life together until his death in 2004. Together they raised three children, Bobby, Jim and Luella. Pat loved life. She squeezed all that she could from her time on earth making friends wherever she went. She was an avid bridge and tennis player and 'tried hard to play the game of golf". She was a member of Hidden Valley Country Club where she enjoyed her dear friends. She spent a lifetime of providing love and care to her family and friends and always enjoyed being with them especially if there was dancing involved. She was affectionally known and would answer to any of the following names; Nanny, Nonny, Nana and most recently, Sunshine. A couple of the most defining moments in her life were the care she gave to Bob in the last years of his life when Parkinson's Disease began to take its toll, and the grace and strength she showed when she tragically lost her daughter, Luella. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Myers; daughter, Luella Myers Banks; brothers, Fred, Jimmy, and Roscoe Gates and sister, Estelle Cherry. Surviving are her sons, Robert H. "Bobby" (Rosanna) Myers, and James E. "Jim" (Karen) Myers; grandchildren, Caroline (Martin) Winters, McDowell (Ellie) Myers, Livingston Myers, Aynsley (Joe) Sowers, Graham (Sydni) Myers, Nicholas (Whitney) Myers, Brittany (Brad) Meadows; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Sowers, Luke Winters, Davis Winters, Abby Sowers, Vesper Myers, Ella Meadows, Maylee Meadows, Marcus Myers; brother, William E. "Bill" Gates; and many beloved special nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express gratitude to Fran, Robert and the entire medical team at Westminster Canterbury in Charlottesville. A celebration of Pat's life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 in Faith Chapel of First Baptist Church (where she was a proud member) with the Rev. Wayne Gadman and the Rev. Darryl Crim officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road, 540-366-0707.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.