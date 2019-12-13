December 11, 2019 Marcella L. Myers, 92, of Christiansburg, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born in Marfrance, West Virginia, to the late John and Rosie Lee. She moved to Christiansburg at a young age where she remained to raise her family and work as a caregiver to many throughout her life. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings; as well as an infant son, Bobby Lee Lawson; and one daughter-in-law, Dottie Lawson. She is survived by her son, Donald Lawson; her daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Butch Davidson; and her son, Wayne Lawson; six grandchildren, Dickie Lawson and his wife, Mary, Danny Lawson and his wife, Debbie, Dori Colandrea and her husband, Andy, Terry Thomas and his wife, Michelle, David Lawson and his wife, Jessica, and Billy Thomas and his wife, Tammy; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one unborn great-great-grandchild; and many friends including her Harbor of Hope church family. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Craig Reed officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
For a limited time, enter for a chance to win one of 5 family 4-packs of tickets to see Mati…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.