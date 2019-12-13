December 11, 2019 Marcella L. Myers, 92, of Christiansburg, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born in Marfrance, West Virginia, to the late John and Rosie Lee. She moved to Christiansburg at a young age where she remained to raise her family and work as a caregiver to many throughout her life. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings; as well as an infant son, Bobby Lee Lawson; and one daughter-in-law, Dottie Lawson. She is survived by her son, Donald Lawson; her daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Butch Davidson; and her son, Wayne Lawson; six grandchildren, Dickie Lawson and his wife, Mary, Danny Lawson and his wife, Debbie, Dori Colandrea and her husband, Andy, Terry Thomas and his wife, Michelle, David Lawson and his wife, Jessica, and Billy Thomas and his wife, Tammy; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one unborn great-great-grandchild; and many friends including her Harbor of Hope church family. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Craig Reed officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.

