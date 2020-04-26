April 21, 2020 James Allen Myers, 71, of Buckingham, departed life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after a long period of ill health. He is survived by his wife, Kay Webb Burke; son, John Christopher and his wife, Geeta; grandson, Sean; stepchildren, Bethany B. Shilan and Bryant J. Burke; sister, Joyce Myers Brown; two nieces, three grandnieces; and close friends, Ruth, Minnie and Emma Wallace. A graduate of Virginia Tech, he had a 30 year career with Virginia Cooperative Extension spending most of his time in Buckingham County. He started out at the 4-H agent and transitioned to the Agricultural agent. He was recognized for his work with numerous recognitions and awards from local to national organizations. Even in retirement he maintained contact and advised many in the community. An avid surf fisherman he looked forward to his trips to OBX. Jim will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. A memorial fund has been established. Contributions may be made to Buckingham 4-H. Make checks payable to the Virginia Tech Foundation and put Buckingham 4-H, Jim Myers Memorial in the memo line. Mail contributions to Buckingham 4-H at P.O. Box 227, Buckingham, VA 23921.

