April 6, 2020 Mrs. Alice Biggs Myers, age 71, of Covington, died on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was the wife of Thomas B. Myers. A private graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Alleghany Memorial Park with the Rev. Richard Ronk officiating. The family suggests that memorial tributes be made to the ALS Society, 8100 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA 23229 or the Alleghany Humane Society, 9313 Rich Patch Road, Covington, VA 24426. Arrangements by Loving Funeral Home; www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com.

