July 31, 1924 May 18, 2020 Don Frank Myer, born on July 31, 1924, passed away peacefully with family present on Monday, May 18, 2020. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 73 years, Madge Myer, whom he met when they were both 13 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Cora Myer; a sister, three brothers and sisters-in-law including John Myer, a brother with whom Don was especially close; his son, Thomas Myer; granddaughter, Mindy Myer Hendershot; and son-in-law, Norman Auldridge. He is survived by his wife, Madge P. Barr Myer; daughter, Teresa Myer Auldridge; daughter-in-law, Pam Kinney Myer; grandchildren, Nicholas Myer, Nathan Auldridge, Megan (Lawrence/Cole) Coulston; and five great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. Don served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and was an airplane electrical mechanic on the island of Guam. After the war, he worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone company for 38 years. He attended First Christian Church for over 65 years. Don and Madge built and lived in the same house in a wonderful neighborhood for 59 years, where the family met life-long friends. He was an avid reader, played golf while he was still able, and played bridge with Madge and Ohio friends for many years. Don loved history and kept up with current events. Those who knew him well knew his heart was in his tummy and he thoroughly enjoyed home-made waffles, noodles, cookies, and sweets from particular businesses. He also loved traveling with family and friends and took vacations all over the U.S. He captured those treasured memories with his love of photography. Don lived 93 years in his hometown, Zanesville, Ohio, and moved to Roanoke, Virginia, in 2018 to be near family. Arrangements are being made by Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Virginia. Condolences and memories on the website are welcome www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com. A memorial service will be held in Zanesville at a later date. The family suggests that donations in his honor be made to one of three organizations dear to Don's heart, First Christian Church, 3000 Dresden Rd, Zanesville, Ohio 43701; Zane Grey Society (www.zgws.org or http://members.zmchamber.com), an organization dear to his son, Tom; or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) in memory of several loved ones.
