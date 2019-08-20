February 12, 1991 August 16, 2019 Timothy Ray Muterspaugh II, age 28 of Rocky Mount was born on February 12, 1991 and went home with the Lord Friday, August 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley and George Muterspaugh; nephew, Jaxon; and aunt, Lisa Muterspaugh. Surviving are his parents, Timothy and Tonya Muterspaugh; sisters, Stephanie (Jason) Huntley, Teesha (Donald) Mott, Tami (Bill) Null and Jessica Muterspaugh; nine nieces and nephews; many cousins; uncle, Mike White; aunt, Lynda White; and many more; and special friends, Bryce and Kathy Myers. He graduated from Franklin County High School and worked at the Dollar Tree in Rocky Mount, just became a manager he loved his job and coworkers. He loved everyone he met and would do anything for anyone that needed help. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2018. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

