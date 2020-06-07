June 4, 2020 Alma Jean Barkley Musselwhite, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 4, 2020. A graveside service which will reunite the cremated remains of Alma with her late husband will take place at Fair View Cemetery on April 26, 2021, their anniversary date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

