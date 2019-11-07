August 19, 1947 November 4, 2019 Norma Jean Musselman, of Salem, was born on August 19, 1947 and passed away on November 4, 2019. Norma was the wife of William Musselman for 45 years, and General Manager of Ropho Sales. She departed this life to be with the Lord and will be missed by family, employees, and a multitude of others. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home Salem. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, 2 p.m. at Lotz Salem Chapel. Online condolence may be sent to www.lotzfuneralhome.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.