MUSE Jeffrey Dale July 31, 1964 October 19, 2019 Jeffrey Dale Muse, 55, of Dublin, Va., passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was a United States Navy Veteran and was a member of Newbern Community Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Monsey and Frances Muse. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Pamela Simpkins Muse; son, Jonathan Cade Muse; daughter, Madison Paige Muse; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Karen Muse of Cincinnati; parents-in-law, Earnie and Mary Simpkins of Dublin; best friend, David Alderman of Dublin; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Newbern Community Christian Church with Mr. Jason Allmon officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to the Newbern Community Christian Church, 5382 Grace St., Dublin, VA 24084. The Muse family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

