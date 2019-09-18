May 22, 1930 September 15, 2019 William Clyde Murray Jr., 89, of Greensboro, N.C, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Pheasant Ridge Senior Living Community where he had been a resident since April. The son of the late Irma and William Clyde Murray, he was born on May 22, 1930, in Roanoke, Va., where he grew up. Bill graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree. Bill served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War rising to the rank of Captain. After his honorable discharge, he worked in the insurance business in Roanoke then moved to Greensboro where he worked for Commerce Clearing House, a law publisher, until his retirement in 1993. Bill was active in his church, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Rotary International and the Greensboro Country Club. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Truitt Murray. Bill is survived by his two sons, Stephen Brian Murray and his wife, Barbara, of Roanoke, and Michael Allen Murray and his wife, Jill, of Greensboro; and his brother, Edwin Murray and his wife, Peggy, of Roanoke. Bill had four grandchildren, Magen Murray of Charlotte, Michael Murray Jr. of Greensboro, Elizabeth Mason of Atlanta, and Madeline Cornick of Atlanta; and five great grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro with the Rev. Barbara H. Murray, (Deacon) officiating. Afterwards friends and family will gather for a celebration of life from 4 until 6 p.m. at the home of Michael and Jill Murray, 3 Bryan Court, Greensboro. The family would like to thank the staff at Pheasant Ridge and Gentle Shepherd Hospice both of Roanoke for the exorbitant care and love they bestowed on Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Gentle Shepherd Hospice and/or the Virginia Tech Hokie Club.
