April 19, 1926 November 15, 2019 H. Forest Murray Jr. of Troutville, Va., passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born in Roanoke, Va., on April 19, 1926. Forest was a devoted family man and is survived by his wife of 72 years, Pejie Harper Murray; and by his two daughters, Charlotte Jones (Dan) and Lisa Arney (AJ); and son, Allen (Diane). He dearly loved his grandchildren, Theresa Pugh (Dave) of Austin, Texas, Kristin Campbell (Scott) of Coverdale, Evan Arney (Alyssa) of Troutville, and Henry Murray of Montpelier, Va.; and his great-grandchildren, Santana Thomas, Isabella DeCamara, Gauge Witt, and Blake Arney. Growing up on the family farm in Botetourt, he was a man of many skills and talents. Forest was a well-known farmer and orchardist and made the best apple cider around. An innovator, he implemented new farming techniques and designed many useful items for the farm. As a builder, Forest worked on many local landmarks including the Berglund Center, Roanoke Post Office, Salem Courthouse, and Eagle Rock Elementary. As an artist, Forest welded metal sculptures from found items and wrote poetry. As a friend, his smile was like sunshine and his dry wit amused those who "got it." He also enjoyed metal detecting, NASCAR racing, and the Wheel of Fortune. Forest was dedicated to his church, Bonsack Baptist, as a lifetime member. He belonged to the Berean Men's Sunday School class. His service included deacon, building supervisor, and trustee. In retirement, he gave many hours to the Food Pantry. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Bonsack Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Cadenhead and Pastor Elmo McLaurin officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
