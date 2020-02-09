February 5, 2020 John Robert Murphy Sr., (better known as Murph), 73, of Vinton, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He is survived by his son, John Murphy Jr. and fiancée, Leslie; daughter, Lisa Trottman; grandchildren, Madison and Chance; brothers, Tommy and wife, Linda and Craig and wife, Kathy; sister, Jamie Kenny and husband, John; and a large number of special friends. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
