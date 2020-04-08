January 25, 1947 April 6, 2020 Shelia Traynor Murphy, age 73, of 96 Ferrol Ave, Clifton Forge, Virginia, died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke. She was born on January 25, 1947, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia to the late John and Mildred Allen Traynor. She was a purchasing agent for Carris Plastics and a former employee of H. O. Canfield in Iron Gate, where she worked for over 25 years. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Selma and enjoyed going to yard sales. She always put her family first. She is survived by her husband, Michael "Mike" Murphy of Clifton Forge; a daughter, Liberty Williamson and husband, Benjamin, of Richmond; three sisters, Sue Spicer of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., MaryAnn Locklear of Chester, and Virginia Bradford of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; a grandson, Murphy Williamson; an uncle; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In keeping with her wishes, her body was cremated. Due to the current health conditions, a memorial service at Nicely Funeral Home will be conducted later in the Spring. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements. The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Epworth United Methodist Church, PO Box 190, Selma, VA 24457 or Emory United Methodist Church, 7206 Jackson River Road, Hot Springs VA 24445. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.
