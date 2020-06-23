Murphy Kristina Ann July 9, 1963 June 19, 2020 The world was forever changed on July 9, 1963, when Kristina Ann (Humphreys) Smith Murphy was born in Dubuque, Iowa, and once again when she was called home to be with Jesus on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Crawford, and her beloved chocolate lab, Choco. She is survived by her mother, Tania and her father, Bob (Genny); her children, Matthew (Ashley), Jennifer (Drew), Taylor (Andrea), Justin (Mary), Logan, and Nicole; her grandchildren, Savannah, Summer, Sawyer, Sophia, Abby, Kylee, Morgan, Taylor Lynn, Natalie, and Violet; her sister, Kari and her brother, Scott; and her nieces, Tori, Kaya, and Brylee; and her constant companion and fur baby, Zeus; as well as countless other family and friends. Kris spent much of her life in Blacksburg, Va., and was a Hokie through and through. If it was a Saturday in the fall, you could be sure to find her tailgating before (and during and after) football games, and cheering for her team, surrounded by friends and family. She truly never met a stranger and had a wonderful community of friends who were intentional about meeting up for happy hour. Throughout her life, Kris collected strays and people who just needed some love, and took them under her wing, no questions asked. She was a fighter until the very end, but even more than that, she was a lover. Kris was a faithful and devoted member of Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg for many years. She was vivacious, shameless, and lived life on the wild side, but she also loved Jesus with her whole heart and was proud to share His love with everyone she met. Family meant everything to her, and that spanned both biological family and chosen family. Our lives are all richer for having known Kris. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Blue Ridge Church, located at 1655 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg, VA, 24073. The family requests that guests please refrain from wearing black, but rather ***wear Virginia Tech attire***. Please also wear a face mask and know that we will be encouraging social distancing. Flowers may be delivered to Blue Ridge Church. We are looking forward to celebrating Kris's life with all who are able to attend.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Real estate agent hospitalized after attack during open house
-
Montgomery County board approves school reopening schedule
-
From housing to dining, Virginia Tech to require students to 'adult in a very different way'
-
As businesses reopen, COVID-19 spreads through 5 Roanoke-area restaurants
-
Coming soon: New area code for Southwest Virginia
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.