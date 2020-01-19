January 15, 2020 Barbara Ellen Murphy passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at The Carrington in Daleville. Barbara was the daughter of Helen Marie Turner and Milliard Peake. When our mother Helen remarried, Barbara was six years old, so her stepfather, Russell Murphy raised her and she considered him to be her father. Predeceased are her mother, father, and stepfather; a sister, Nancy Peake Bullock; a sister, Joan Peake Patrick; a brother, Milliard Peake and Allen Peake; and a sister, Annette Jarriel. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Clifton of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Helene Thaker of Mt. Airy, Md.; and sister, Diana Corrall of North Carolina; best friend Cathy Mills of Natural Bridge. Barbara was extremely kind and caring. She worked for many years for the Natural Bridge Exon and earlier, a veterinary in Fincastle. Before her illness she liked to explore the area with family and friends, she enjoyed coin collecting, painting and woodworking. She made picture frames from old barn wood. Barbara was self-reliant. She could fix a roof and repair small electrical appliances. Her motto was "Just do it". She loved her home of the last 15 years and loved the mountains. She had a great sense of humor. She really will be greatly missed.
Murphy, Barbara Ellen
