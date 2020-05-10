August 24, 1960 April 28, 2020 Tina Louise Hunt Mundy, 59, of Oak Park, Ill., formerly of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

