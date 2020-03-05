October 21, 1935 - March 3, 2020 Billie Ann McNeil Muncy, age 84, formerly of Narrows and Bland, Va., died peacefully at Carrington Place in Rural Retreat, Va., on March 3, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1935, in Ceres, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Willis Muncy Sr.; her sisters, Wanda Prillaman and Eleanor Kemper; nephew, Robert Kemper Jr.; and her parents, Alda William and Ocea Sparks McNeil. She is survived by her two children, John Willis Muncy Jr., and Rebecca Muncy Peery and her husband, George Henry Peery III, of Ceres, Va.; five grandchildren, Mary Alice Cox and husband, Brian Cox, Lucy McGee and husband, Chris McGee, John Willis Muncy III, David Peery, and Laura Peery and partner, Jared Umbarger; seven great-grandchildren, Tabitha Umbarger, Hannah, Brian, and Thomas Cox, Leah, CP, and Levi McGee; devoted in-laws, Joe and Ann Muncy of Pearisburg, Va., Jess and Betty Muncy of Moneta, Va., and Robert and Laura Kemper of Lenoir, N.C. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Bland Funeral Chapel with visitation from 1 until 3 p.m. and the service at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Kevin Richardson presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bland County Rescue Squad, 67 Orchard View Lane, Bland, VA 24315. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Va. is serving the Muncy family.
