August 20, 2019 Lorraine Muncey, 73, went home to meet her Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, following a brief illness. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Church of God of Prophecy, 1 Academy Street Fincastle with Pastor Peggy Brown officiating. Burial will be at Huffman Memorial Park in New Castle. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Craig County Rescue Squad, 258 Paint Bank Road, New Castle, Va. 24127. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

