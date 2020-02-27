March 12, 1934 February 24, 2020 Vergie Lea (Horne) Mullins, of Roanoke, Va., was born on March 12, 1934 to the late Lushion Dewey Horne and Grace Elizabeth (Wagner) Horne in Paynesville, W.Va. She graduated from Laegar High School and married Edgar Mullins in 1953. Edgar enlisted in the Marine Corps and moved to FT. Campbell, Ky. where Edgar was stationed. In 1955, Edgar's military services ended, and they moved to Cleveland, Ohio for job opportunities. In 1958, they purchased a new home in Wickliffe, a Cleveland suburb. Vergie had a great group of neighborhood ladies who loved to coffee klatch, and they all enjoyed crafting and doing home decorating projects. In 1978, the family moved to Roanoke to start a family auto body business and to be close to family. Vergie did all the bookwork for Mullins Body and Paint Shop & Mullins Used Auto Parts. She loved volunteer work at the VA Medical Center, and often volunteered in such works as painting fire hydrants for fire departments and working for voting poles. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Vergie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edgar Mullins; brothers, Herman Horne and his wife, Edith, Donald Horne and his wife, Marceline; sister, Beatrice Sperry and her husband, Harmon Frank. She is survived by her daughter, Vera Kozlowski and her husband, Bernie; sons, Alan Mullins and Aaron Mullins and his wife, Mariann; grandchildren, Jason Kozlowski and his wife, Angela, Lindsey Triplett and her husband, Shane; great-granddaughters, Adelyn, Emilia, Stella; sister, Lillian Wimer and her husband, Raymond. A private graveside inurnment of Vergie's remains will take place in the Mullins Family Cemetery in Paynesville, W.Va. in mid-April. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital or a local food bank. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.
