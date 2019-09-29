MULLINS Edgar January 1, 1933 September 21, 2019 Edgar Mullins, of Roanoke, Va., was born on January 1, 1933 on Panther Creek in Paynesville, W.Va. to Everett and Linnie Vance Mullins. He attended the University of West Virginia and worked in the coal mines. He married Vergie Horne in 1953 and shortly after enlisted in the Marine Corps; he was stationed at Ft. Campbell, KY. In 1955, he had a job opportunity at Republic Steel in Cleveland, OH where he was a claims adjuster until 1978. In 1958, Edgar and Vergie purchased a new home in Wickliffe, a Cleveland suburb. Edgar was quite handy and enjoyed woodworking; he made tables and lamps for their home. He attended Cleveland State University part-time in the evenings and went on to earn a BBA degree. He loved to bowl and was in many leagues over the years. Edgar loved to golf, and their winter home in Summerfield, FL had a great view of the golf course. In 1978, Edgar decided to open an auto body shop with his brother, David in Roanoke, Va. and he and his family relocated there. After a few years, he branched out and opened Mullins Used Auto Parts and an auto parts warehouse. Health issues prompted Edgar and Vergie to sell their Florida home and live full time in Roanoke to be closer to their family. He enjoyed spending time with his son, Aaron and his wife Mariann, at their home; helping with gardening and odd jobs. Edgar worked extremely hard his whole life, especially on the farm. Edgar was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Linnie Mullins; sister, Edith; brother, Lindbergh (Violet), Ralph (Sissy), and David (Judy). He is survived by his wife, Vergie; daughter, Vera Kozlowski (Bernie); sons, Moon, Aaron (Mariann); grandson, Jason Kozlowski (Angela); granddaughter, Lindsey Triplett (Shane); and great-granddaughters, Adelyn, Emilia, Stella; also his sisters, Edna Horne (Gilbert), Corina Payne, Carolyn Bowls, and Brenda Lyons (Larry ). A Celebration of Edgar's Life will be held at Summit Missionary Baptist Church, Paynesville, West Virginia on October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Daryl Barker officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Mullins Family Cemetery in Paynesville, WV. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in Edgar's name to St. Jude's Hospital or Shiners Children Hospital. Mr. Mullins is entrusted to
