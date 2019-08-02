July 30, 2019 America lost another member of its greatest generation on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. On that day, Raymond A. (Pete) Mullen, 94, of Roanoke, Va., passed away. He was a United States Marine Veteran of World War II who served in Guadalcanal. Pete was an avid golfer, and along with his wife, Ruby, became a charter member of Blue Hills Golf Club. He later served as president at Blue Hills. Pete's greatest pleasure in life was being married to Ruby Gregory Mullen for 65 years. In addition to his wife, he was also predeceased by his parents, seven brothers, and two sisters. Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Ray and Darlene, Gordon and Sharon, and Pete and Diane; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, from Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Reverend C. Nelson Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
