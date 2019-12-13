December 9, 2019 Andrew Thomas Mullen, age 28, of Roanoke, passed away of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Brian D. Poore; and grandfathers, Thomas J. Mullen Jr., and Oliver L. Poore. Those left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, Greg and Jeanette Ashley; brothers, Hunter O. Ashley, Ashton G. Ashley; sister, Lillian A. Ashley; grandparents, Margaret R. Mullen, Patricia Poore, Kenneth and Jean Ashley, Louise and Ed Norris; special friend, Alexis Stevens; uncles, Jason Ashley (Jodi), Charles Poore (Stacy), Greg Poore, and Jeff Poore (Joyce); and numerous cousins, extended family and friends. A celebration of Andrew's Life will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Living Water Christian Church at Northside, 5110 Florist Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012, with Pastor Paul Hatfield and Pastor Terry Nester officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Roanoke.

