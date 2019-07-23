MULDOON Patricia Elaine Turner March 17, 1940 July 20, 2019 Patricia Elaine Turner Muldoon (Trish), 79, a resident of Hoges Chapel, Pembroke, Va. for 49 years, died on Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 at Lewis Gale Medical Center Montgomery, Blacksburg, Va. She was born on March 17, 1940 in Urbana, Illinois and raised in Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Maurice and Marie Craig Turner of East Lansing, Mich. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Patrick John Muldoon and five children Shaena of Eggleston, Patrick of Hoges Chapel, Meghan (Fritz Schweitzer) of Darien, Conn., Bronwyn (Marcus) Osborne of Lyons, Colo. and Sean of Hoges Chapel. She is also survived by her most precious grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madeline, Bevyn, Cormac, Lochian, Declan. Eamon, Brennan and Marie-Cezanne. She is also survived by two sister, Sr. Nancy Ann Turner and Marysue (Robert Livingston) and two brother, James (Joyce) Turner and Steve ( Ginny) Turner all of Michigan and 16 nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed. Trish graduated from Michigan State University where she met her husband. After living in Seoul, South Korea, Idaho and Indiana, the couple settled down on Bittersweet Farm in Hoges Chapel. Trish worked with Giles County Public Schools for 32 years. First as a teacher for students with disabilities then, after earning a Master's Degree from Radford University, she served as the county's Director of Special Programs, supervising programs in special and gifted education. She volunteered often and was active in community organizations and in her church. She loved to read and rare was the moment when she didn't have a book in her hand. She also loved to travel, garden, and listen to Irish music. Family and faith were most important in her life. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke, Va. with a rosary prayer service at 7:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated by Fr. Anthony Oduro Senyah at Holy Family Catholic Church, 516 Mason Court Drive Pearisburg, at 11:00 on Thursday, July 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to Giles County Christian Mission. The Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhone.com.
