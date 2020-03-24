December 22, 1985 March 19, 2020 Nezir Mujkic, 34, of Salem, went to be with the angels on Thursday, March 19, 2020. They say that life is best lived in the moment, and that is how the beautiful soul we lost lived. Those who knew Nezir got the blessing of knowing a kind, loving, funny, intelligent and giving son, father, brother, boyfriend, dog dad, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandson, and friend. Over the 34 years, he was with us here on earth, he lived his life to the fullest, however, he still had so much life left to live. He loved his family, which included his Boxers, and those closest to him as if they were family too. Those that had the fortune of loving Nezir will always have the privilege of knowing that his memory lives on in their hearts. Whenever you think of him, do not shed tears of sadness, but instead smile, and think about the wonderful times you had together. Nezir would not want us to sit down here and mourn, he would rather us share a laugh or and remind each other that this isn't goodbye, but only goodnight. Nezir will be laid to rest privately on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at East Hill Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to send flowers or share memories on the funeral home's website in lieu of attendance. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time of sadness, and most of all your prayers. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nezir Mujkic as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

