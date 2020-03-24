December 22, 1985 March 19, 2020 Nezir Mujkic, 34, of Salem, went to be with the angels on Thursday, March 19, 2020. They say that life is best lived in the moment, and that is how the beautiful soul we lost lived. Those who knew Nezir got the blessing of knowing a kind, loving, funny, intelligent and giving son, father, brother, boyfriend, dog dad, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandson, and friend. Over the 34 years, he was with us here on earth, he lived his life to the fullest, however, he still had so much life left to live. He loved his family, which included his Boxers, and those closest to him as if they were family too. Those that had the fortune of loving Nezir will always have the privilege of knowing that his memory lives on in their hearts. Whenever you think of him, do not shed tears of sadness, but instead smile, and think about the wonderful times you had together. Nezir would not want us to sit down here and mourn, he would rather us share a laugh or and remind each other that this isn't goodbye, but only goodnight. Nezir will be laid to rest privately on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at East Hill Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to send flowers or share memories on the funeral home's website in lieu of attendance. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time of sadness, and most of all your prayers. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Southwest Virginia sees first COVID-19 case
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with ABC-on licenses to sell wine and beer to go
-
Virginia Tech calls off May graduation ceremony, prepares for return to campus of about 1,000 students
-
219 in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19; state reports third death
-
154 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, an increase of 40 since Friday
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.