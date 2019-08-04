July 31, 2019 Mary Ann Muddiman of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Julia Richards and is survived by her loving husband, Gene C. Muddiman; two sons, Steven C. Muddiman and wife, Robin, and Michael Muddiman; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Inurnment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
